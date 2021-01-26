Former elementary teacher in Corpus Christi sentenced to prison after sending obscene photos to a minor

Lazaro Benito Rocha admitted he had responded to an ad on Craigslist advertising a “good time” with a teenage girl, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former Incarnate Word Academy teacher is in federal prison for the next 36 months after admitting he sent obscene photos and text messages to who he thought was a 14-year-old girl in Corpus Christi.

28-year-old Lazaro Benito Rocha plead guilty for this crime in October 2020. Back in May 2019, he was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who teamed up with other organizations for an online solicitation operation. Previously released on bond, Rocha was taken into custody following the sentencing.

During the court hearing, it was revealed that he was the one who sent the text messages and photos and also took photos of himself while he was inside his classroom.

Rocha admitted he had responded to an ad on Craigslist advertising a “good time” with a teenage girl, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated. He also sent a picture of his genitals from his phone.

During all of this, Rocha was working part-time as the elementary music teacher at IWA in Corpus Christi.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the court asked Rocha whether he believed he had a problem with his sexual interests in children. Rocha responded with “I believe so.”

Rocha was further ordered to serve three years on supervised release following his imprisonment. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

“Today’s sentencing is the result of outstanding collaboration between Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Corpus Christi Police Department’s (CCPD) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS),” said Brad Scott, assistant special agent in charge, HSI Corpus Christi. “Working together we were able to identify this child predator and remove him from his position of trust where he had access to minors.”

