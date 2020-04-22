ODESSA, Texas — The H-E-B employee who reportedly forged documents saying she had COVID-19 is now in jail.

Ector County Hospital Police Department had arrested Kimberly Ann Danner, 35.

She was booked into the Ector County Jail and has been charged with Forgery, a class A misdemeanor.

Investigtors found Danner falsified test results to show she had tested positive. H-E-B announced the case on April 7.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

