Former murder suspect released from jail after fatal shooting on Grizzley Dr in November

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3New has learned that the person arrested for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Michael Quintero has been released from jail and is no longer facing a murder charge.

It was originally reported that 17-year-old Eddie Quesada was taken into custody and booked into the Nueces County jail on a murder charge on December 9 with a bond set at one million dollars.

On November 27, police were called to a report of shots fired at a home along Grizzley Drive in Corpus Christi. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital. That's where Quintero would end up dying from his injuries.

Quesada was released a little over a month later on January 20. According to a no charge document obtained by 3News -- the reason states "pending further investigation." It also states that the case may be re-filed at a later date.