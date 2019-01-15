DENTON, Texas — Former Rangers and Yankees pitcher John Wetteland was arrested on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 in Denton County on Monday, according to jail records.

Wetteland, 52, of Trophy Club, was booked and released from the jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

The case was being investigated by police in Bartonville, who said in a news release that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services referred them to the case on Jan. 9.

"Based on the initial investigation," police obtained an arrest warrant for Wetteland, the news release said. Bartonville is a small community north of Flower Mound in Denton County.

More details about the case were not yet available.

Rebecca Wetteland, who told WFAA in a brief interview Tuesday that she is Wetteland's wife, said that her husband is "100 percent innocent."

John Wetteland, a member of the Rangers' hall of fame and the club's all-time leader in saves, pitched 12 seasons in the major leagues, including his final four in Texas from 1997-2000.

A three-time All-Star, Wetteland also pitched two years for the New York Yankees, winning a World Series with the club in 1996 and earning the series MVP award.

John Wetteland, pitcher for the Texas Rangers throws during the Major League Baseball American League West game against the Kansas City Royals on 2 June 1999 at The Ballpark in Arlington, Texas, United States. The Rangers defeated the Royals 7 - 4. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Getty Images