ARANSAS COUNTY (Kiii News) — A former teacher in Aransas County was booked into the Aransas County Jail Thursday after being accused of having sexual relations with a child, according to Sheriff Bill Mills.

27-year-old Kelsey Paige Fitzpatrick is currently being held in the Aransas County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Her charge is sexual performance by a child.

The case is still under investigation. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

