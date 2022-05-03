FBCSO: Man found dead in Richmond house after hours-long SWAT standoff, investigation underway

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the suspect stayed in a Richmond home after others were evacuated.

RICHMOND, Texas — One man was found dead in a residence in Richmond on Saturday after an hours-long SWAT situation, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the scene is cleared as of 3:46 p.m. It took place in the 18000 block of Fairy Wren Lane.

According to Captain Dalia Simons, deputies were at the scene since they got a call about a family disturbance at 3 a.m. They were told by a woman that someone opened fire in the house. Fort Bend County hostage negotiators and a SWAT team showed up shortly after.

After hours of negotiation, two juveniles and one other adult were evacuated safely. At 3:46 p.m., FBCSO announced that a man had been found dead inside the residence and the scene has been cleared. An investigation is currently underway.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting or who the suspect is.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

KHOU on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube