This story has been updated to reflect the victim's condition.

A Fort Worth man has died at a local hospital following an accidental shooting, police said.

David Turner died shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, records show. He was 19 years old.

At 6:34 p.m. Monday, Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at 7440 Beckwood Drive. Turner and another man were allegedly using a gun when the man accidentally shot Turner in the head, police said.

Turner was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooter is in custody, police said.

