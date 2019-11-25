Police have released two images of a suspect in a violent attack that took place last Wednesday in the parking lot of a grocery store in Fort Worth.
The armed attack happened as the man attempted to steal a car at about 7:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of Crowley Road.
According to a statement from police, a man approached an elderly woman that night as she was putting groceries into her car.
He struck the woman with a gun when she refused to hand over her car keys and then stole money from her purse.
Police say a bystander attempted to intervene but backed off when the man said he had a gun.
Authorities have asked anyone who recognizes the man in the pictures to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4382.
More on WFAA:
- Trump signs bill into law making animal cruelty a federal felony
- Update: Caretaker found dead was attacked, killed by wild hogs, sheriff says
- Dallas activist Dominique Alexander indicted on family violence charge
- 8 tips to make your Thanksgiving table friendly for those living with Alzheimer's
- Texas leaves state AGs antitrust suit vs T-Mobile-Sprint