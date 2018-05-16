Refugio County deputies brought out their horses and tracking dogs Wednesday to help Department of Public Safety troopers locate a group of undocumented immigrants that bailed out of their vehicle during a chase.

According to Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales, it was just before 11 a.m. Wednesday when they tried to pull over a Ford Flex heading north on Highway 77 toward Refugio. The driver refused to pull over and instead sped up. They ended up turning onto Empresario Street in Refugio and then turned down FM 136 toward Bayside.

About halfway to Bayside, the vehicle crashed through a ranch fence and six occupants got out and ran into the brush.

The DPS troopers were joined by Refugio County Sheriff's deputies and a Texas game warden to search for the individuals. Eventually, the deputies began searching on horseback and brought in tracking dogs for help.

Four of the six people who bailed out of the vehicle were found and detained, included one who had served time in the U.S. prison system before being deported.

Troopers said the two that got away, the driver of the Ford and a passenger, were able to swim across the Mission River to escape, but authorities believe the two are now without water or their cell phones.

Authorities said the four who were detained were immigrants from Honduras and Mexico. They were taken to the Refugio County Jail and will be turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

