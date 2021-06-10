Two arrested after four-year-old boy dies in Corpus Christi

At this time, we're unsure what happened to the boy, but the damage was bad enough to take his life.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, June 4, Corpus Christi police officers were called out to a local hospital for an injury to a child around 4:30 p.m. That's where a four-year-old boy was being treated for life-threating injuries, police said.

At this time, we're unsure what exactly happened to the boy, but the damage was bad enough to take his life. He would later die at the hospital, according to police.

An investigation began shortly after the incident and that's when police said two warrants were put out for the boy's mother, 27-year-old Bethany Longoria, and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Ezekiel Ramirez.

On Wednesday, June 9, the two were arrested. Ramirez was arrested on the outstanding warrant for murder with a $750,00 bond. Longoria was arrested on the outstanding warrant for injury to a child by omission with a $750,000 bond.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361-886-2600).

Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477).

