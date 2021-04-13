Homicide investigation underway in Freer

One suspect is behind bars at the county jail.

FREER, Texas — The police department in Freer are putting a call out for any possible witnesses or information that could be helpful as they work on an active homicide case there.

Police released a notice Tuesday night saying the incident happened earlier Friday, April 9. Currently, there are no details as to who the victim or suspect may be.

In addition to the Freer Police Department, the Duval County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Rangers and the Department of Homeland Security are all working on the investigation.

If you have any information, call (361) 394-6002.

