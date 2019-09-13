CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man Friday at a home in Rockport, Texas.

According to authorities, it was back in July when 20-year-old Connor Adams from Austin allegedly took part in an aggravated robbery in Austin's Barton Creek area. He was picked up by authorities Friday and is now in the Aransas County Jail with a bond of $25,000.

