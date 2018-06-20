GALVESTON, Texas – Investigators finally have answers in the heartbreaking case of “Little Jacob,” the boy found dead on a Galveston beach last fall.

Galveston Police have identified the child as 4-year-old Jayden Alexander Lopez from Houston.

His mother and her girlfriend have been arrested.

Police said Rebecca Rivera, 34, the mother of the child, and Dania Sarai Amezquita Gomez, 31, are charged with tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Rivera is being held on a bond of $260,000, while Amezquita Gomez is being held on a bond of $100,000.

HEARTBREAKING DETAILS: Galveston's 'Little Jacob' suffered 'head injury,' neglect before his death

Jayden was nicknamed "Little Jacob" after his body was found in the 700 block of Seawall Blvd. on Oct. 20. He was in the water, near the shoreline and was found unclothed.

#BREAKING: @galvestonpd identify toddler whose body washed up on a #Galveston beach last Oct. - this is 4 y/o Jayden Alexander Lopez. His mom and girlfriend have been arrested, accused of dumping his body on the beach. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/qm3slSWWSB — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 20, 2018

UPDATE: @galvestonpd release mugs of 2 suspects accused of dumping 4 y/o Jayden Alexander Lopez a.k.a. "Little Jacob" on the beach last Oct. His mom, 34 Rebecca Rivera (left) and her girlfriend 31, Dania Gomez have been charged w/ tampering/fabricating physical evidence. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/vsuIy9RZju — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 20, 2018

Investigators said Jayden lived in Houston with his mother and her girlfriend, Amezquita Gomez. They added that the only reason the women came to Galveston was to dispose of the body.

Jacob's cause of death has not been officially released, but in January, police said they believed he was abused and neglected before he died.

MORE: Investigators say Jayden lived in Houston with his mom and girlfriend. They say the only reason the mom and gf came to Galveston was to dispose of the body #KHOU11 — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) June 20, 2018

MORE: @Galvestonpd says there was one other child, a 3-year-old living in the household in Houston with mom and girlfriend. Police say child is ok and is placed with someone else for time being. #KHOU11 — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) June 20, 2018

Police also said there was one other child, a 3-year-old, living in their household. That child has now been placed with someone else.

When police first found Jayden's body, no family or friends were present to claim or identify the child. They checked nationwide databases for missing children, but no results were found.

Police then made a plea to the public and released a sketch of Jayden in hopes someone would recognize him. Despite hundreds of phone calls and tips, no progress was made.

In January, Galveston Police investigators released a crime scene photo of the young child found dead on the beach in October.

Investigators said in January, after studying the current, they believe the child was dumped in the Gulf of Mexico somewhere in Galveston County, adding the little boy was dead before he was dumped in the water.

"No one reported Jayden as missing. No one was looking for Jayden. We had to become his advocate," said FBI SSRA Bryan Gaines #JusticeforJayden pic.twitter.com/q2cmu7IJqq — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) June 20, 2018

Investigators credit tip that came in after release of crime scene photo. On Jan 30th @Galvestonpd says they received a tip from someone who knew Jayden and provided the names of his mom & girlfriend. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Nd5B6oWDpK — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) June 20, 2018

Investigators said that no one had reported Jayden missing, and that they had to become his advocate.

They credited the identification and arrests to a tip after the release of the crime scene photo. Someone who knew Jayden provided the names of his mother and her girlfriend.

Not that Jayden has been identified and the two have been arrested, police say that the investigation will shift its focus to the details surround his death.

More charges may be filed.

