LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas — George West police arrested 47-year-old Ehab Sadeek yesterday afternoon after he was caught with a minor in Live Oak County.

Officers received a call around noon yesterday about a suspicious black passenger vehicle. When they approached the vehicle, they found Sadeek with a minor inside. Live Oak County officials said he is being charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Sadeek is from Massachusetts and was in a rental vehicle from Texas. Officials are working to get more details on this case to understand how these two were in connection with each other.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: