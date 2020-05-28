LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas — George West police arrested 47-year-old Ehab Sadeek yesterday afternoon after he was caught with a minor in Live Oak County.
Officers received a call around noon yesterday about a suspicious black passenger vehicle. When they approached the vehicle, they found Sadeek with a minor inside. Live Oak County officials said he is being charged with aggravated sexual assault.
Sadeek is from Massachusetts and was in a rental vehicle from Texas. Officials are working to get more details on this case to understand how these two were in connection with each other.
