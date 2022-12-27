Man accused of killing his wife, holding family hostage in Central Texas now in custody

Ricardo Quinones was arrested in Columbus, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Authorities arrested a man connected with an incident in Georgetown early Tuesday morning.

At 2:52 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department received a 911 call from a juvenile stating that their dad had come into the home in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive in Georgetown. The juvenile said the dad had a weapon and was holding the residents hostage.

After officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to negotiate with the dad, identified as 38-year-old Ricardo Quinones. During the negotiation, Quinones "fatally shot his estranged wife and fled the house," the police report said. The daughter was able to escape the house through a window and into police custody during the incident.

At around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Fayette County law enforcement received information that Quinones might be traveling on Interstate 10 eastbound in the county. A perimeter was secured along I-10 and officials began searching businesses within the perimeter.

One official located and confirmed Quinones's vehicle parked in an AT&T store parking lot in Columbus, Texas. Another official arrived on the scene and Quinones was taken into custody without incident.

Quinones was transported to the Colorado County Jail. He was extradited to Williamson County Tuesday night.