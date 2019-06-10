ATLANTA — Georgia State University Police confirm that one of their officers was flagged down by a mother a short time after her 13-month-old child was shot Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the university's police departments aid that the shooting happened off-campus and in southwest Atlanta, but their officer was in the right place to help get them to Scottish Rite Medical Center when they came through.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department, which is handling the investigation, said that around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a person shot and learned that the mother had gotten the officer's attention at Piedmont Avenue and Decatur Street. Police found that the child had a gunshot wound to her hand but was "alert, conscious and breathing."

The mother told police that an incident occurred near the intersection of Ira and Fletcher streets.

"The mother further stated two males were in a dispute and began shooting at each other," police said. "Which led to her child being struck in the hand."

Police are now on the scene further investigating the circumstances of teh shooting and searching for the men allegedly responsible.

Detectives are also speaking with the mother at Scottish Rite Medical Center speaking with the mother about what happened.

For now, the investigation continues and police haven't released further information about the crime.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona