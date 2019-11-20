EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Gerald Goines' and Steven Bryant's August court appearances.

Two former Houston police officers and a 911 caller were arrested Wednesday morning by the FBI in connection with the botched Harding Street raid.

The FBI has confirmed in a tweet that Gerald Goines, 55, and Steven Bryant, 46, have been taken into custody. Federal agents also said Patricia Ann Garcia, 53, a 911 caller, was also arrested in connection with the raid.

The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed Wednesday morning.

The federal indictment stems from the Jan. 28 narcotics raid HPD conducted on the 7800 block of Harding Street. The enforcement action resulted in the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, as well as injuries to other Houston police officers

Federal investigators say Goines is charged with two counts of depriving the victims’ constitutional right to be secure against unreasonable searches.

The indictment alleges Goines made numerous materially false statements in the state search warrant he obtained for their residence.

Goines and Bryant are charged with obstructing justice by falsifying records. Goines allegedly made several false statements in his tactical plan and offense report prepared in connection with that search warrant.

The indictment alleges Bryant falsely claimed in a supplemental case report he had previously assisted Goines in the Harding Street investigation. Bryant allegedly identified a brown powdery substance (heroin) he retrieved from Goines’ vehicle as narcotics purchased from the Harding Street residence Jan. 27.

Goines is further charged with three separate counts of obstructing an official proceeding.

The federal grand jury alleged Goines falsely stated Jan. 30 that a confidential informant had purchased narcotics at the Harding Street location three days prior. He also falsely stated Jan. 31 that a second informant purchased narcotics at that residence that day, according to the charges.

On Feb. 13, he also falsely claimed he had purchased narcotics at that residence on that day. The indictment alleges none of these statements were true.

The charges against Garcia allege she conveyed false information by making several fake 911 calls. Specifically, on Jan. 8, she allegedly made several calls claiming her daughter was inside the Harding Street location.

According to the indictment, Garcia added that the residents of the home were addicts and drug dealers and that they had guns, including machine guns, inside the home. The charges allege none of Garcia’s claims were true.

Prior to Wednesday's arrest, Goines was out on bond for felony murder charges in the deaths of Tuttle and Nicholas.

Bryant was charged with second-degree tampering with a government document. He was also out on bond prior to his arrest by federal agents.

Michael Patrick Doyle, attorney for the family of Nicholas released the following statement in regards to Wednesday's arrests::

“We hope the Nicholas family's quest for justice in the death of Rhogena will be expedited by the FBI’s actions today. The investigation of the rogue Harding Street raid and the Houston Police Department must continue as far and wide as necessary. If city officials continue to refuse to disclose what happened in these HPD killings, we hope federal authorities will do so. The federal indictments confirm the breadth and depth of the lies told to justify the raid before and after the death of Rhogena Nicholas.”

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says it's not clear why Goines and Bryant allegedly lied on the warrant.

If convicted of the federal civil rights charges, Goines faces up to life in prison. Each obstruction count carries a potential 20-year sentence, while Garcia faces a five-year term of imprisonment for conveying false information.

