x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

HPD: 2 men shot, injured during fight over soccer game at southwest Houston restaurant

Houston police said restaurant patrons were able to hold down a possible suspect until officers arrived.

HOUSTON — Two men are hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during a fight early Saturday morning at a restaurant in southwest Houston. 

Houston police responded to a shooting call about 1:30 a.m. at a restaurant located in the 5800 block of S. Gessner Road near Harwin Drive. 

The victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived.

Restaurant customers were able to detain a possible suspect who, according to Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson, became angry during an argument over a soccer game.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Crowson said he had a few cuts and scrapes, mostly likely from the scuffle he had with the other restaurant patrons.

No charges have been filed at this time. 

The case is still under investigation.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

In Other News

'I'm sorry. I didn't mean to': Man charged with murder of Kingsville police officer makes first court appearance