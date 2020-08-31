Goliad County Sheriffs Office warns drivers after card skimmer found at gas pump

GOLIAD, Texas — The Goliad County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to be alert while filling up their cars with gas after a gas station reported a card skimmer hidden inside one of the gas pumps.
The skimmer was found during regular pump maintenance at a Stripes in Goliad.
According to staff at the convenience store, the skimmer was not visible outside of the gas pump.
"A skimmer is an electronic attachment that can copy credit card or debit card information in use at the pump. It is unknown how long the skimmer was attached to the pump," stated the Goliad County Sheriff's Office in a social media post.
The Goliad County Sheriff's Office suggests that you should always monitor your credit card/debit card activity and be aware of any unauthorized transactions.
If you feel you may have been a victim of the card skimmer, you should check your records and contact your bank. If you see unusual activity, contact the Goliad County Sheriff's Department.