There's ongoing graffiti issues in Aransas Pass

Someone is spray painting the word 'power' all over the city and then going back after the property owner has removed it.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is hoping a tip from the public will lead to the arrest of the graffiti vandals who seems to be tagging several locations around town.

The police department said that Code Enforcement regularly cleans up graffiti sprayed on public property. Recently, they have seen one tag in particular popping up.

Someone is spray painting the word 'power' all over the city and then going back after the property owner has removed it.

If you have any information that can help police, call the Tri County Crimestoppers at (800) 245-8477

if your help leads to an arrest, you could can earn a cash reward.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.