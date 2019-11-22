CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Note: The attached video aired on Aug. 29, 2019.

A former Corpus Christi Independent School District bus driver was indicted by a grand jury Friday morning on multiple charges, according to Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez.

It was back in late August when Marlon Frazier, a bus driver at Kaffie Middle School, was arrested and charged with one count of improper relations between an educator and a student.

The charge came after the Corpus Christi Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children division initiated an investigation in Frazier. They had received screenshots of text messages alleging that Frazier was soliciting a female minor to engage in sexual relations.

Authorities said those screenshots involved two different victims.

A news conference was held Friday afternoon to announce the grand jury's decision to indict Frazier on several charges, including attempted online solicitation of a minor, attempted possession of child pornography, and five separate counts of possession of child pornography.

During the news conference, District Attorney Mark Gonzalez thanked the community for alerting authorities to the case.

"The power of social media is real," Gonzalez said. "This was brought to our attention and we acted."

Frazier faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.

