Greatwood husband killed his wife, attempted to strangle his sons, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police have identified a husband and wife found dead at a Greatwood home on Friday morning.

The husband and wife were identified as Benjamin Okigbo and Theresa Okigbo. Police said the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police said on Saturday that their investigation revealed that Benjamin Okigbo strangled Theresa Okigbo to death. He then attempted to kill both of his 21-year-old sons by strangling them before he eventually killed himself by hanging.

Both of the sons survived the attack with injuries that are not life-threatening.

On Friday morning, a daughter, who doesn't live at the home, went there after she became concerned. She wasn't injured.

Someone in the house called 9-1-1 Friday morning around 10 a.m. from the home in the 1500 block of Brookstone Lane.

When officers arrived, they found the couple's bodies inside. They were both in their 50s.

A neighbor said they were originally from Nigeria but had lived in the Greatwood home for about 20 years. She said she spoke to the wife a few days ago and nothing seemed out of the ordinary.