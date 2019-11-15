GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Greensboro woman was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Greensboro police say 25-year-old Desirae Aimee Hall was found in a vehicle at Hampton Park on Thursday morning.
Police say someone reported a suspicious vehicle at the park around 10 a.m.
Family friends say she was the mother to five kids.
"She was an excellent Mom, daughter, and sister," Kimberly Hawkins-Harrington said.
The case is being investigated as a homicide. There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
