LIVE UPDATES: Sheriff says no new information in search for missing Grimes Co. toddler

Authorities said they have been searching for the boy since around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He is Spanish-speaking only but responds to his name.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — 12:30 p.m.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said there is no new information on the search for 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez. Ramirez has been missing since 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The FBI has arrived on scene and several agencies continue to form search parties in an effort to cover as much ground as possible. Sheriff Sowell said there are no new leads in the case at this time.

9:00 a.m.

Several law enforcement agencies continued their search for 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez throughout the night. Sheriff Don Sewell told KAGS News late Tuesday night crews would not stop until Ramirez is found.

Here's what we know:

Authorities were called to the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane near Plantersville in Grimes County just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities were told Christopher Ramirez, 3, was last seen chasing a neighbor's dog near a wooded area of the Firefox subdivision.

Ramirez was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and red Mickey Mouse shoes. It is not known what color his shorts were.

Several law enforcement agencies from around the Brazos Valley, including the TDCJ and DPS responded to the scene to help search. There are K9 officers on the scene, drones and a helicopter from DPS to help. Groups of civilians have also come to volunteer to search, however, there is not a formal call by law enforcement for volunteers at this time.

It is known Ramirez likes to play in and around vehicles, according to his family.

The dog Ramirez was last seen chasing returned home.

Dive and rescue teams are on the scene to search any bodies of water within the search grid.

At this time, Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said they do not suspect foul play and believe Ramirez to be close by.

Below you will find a timeline of events in the search for Ramirez.

WEDNESDAY

11:45 P.M.

While some of the crowd has thinned out, law enforcement, first responders and community members remain on scene continuing to search for Christopher Ramirez.

10:45 P.M.

Authorities said they have received new information from members of Ramirez's family that he likes to play in vehicles. The search team gathered and decided they would once again search each and every vehicle throughout the subdivision.

Teams will also be searching all sheds, pools and other places that look like good hiding spots.

8:30 P.M.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell confirmed a dog has returned from the woods where authorities have been searching for Christopher Ramirez. Sheriff Sowell said they have covered more than a square mile of wooded area but have not been able to find the boy.

K9 units with TDCJ as well as DPS helicopters have been working with authorities on the ground. Groups of citizens in and around the Plantersville area have also arrived on scene to help search for Ramirez, but a call for volunteers has not been made at this time.

Several agencies are on scene to provide support, including a dive and rescue team to help search any bodies of water.

Sheriff Sowell said he does not have any reason to believe there is foul play involved and that he is hoping Ramirez will be rescued soon. He said authorities will not stop until Ramirez is found.

7 P.M.

A boy from Grimes County has been declared missing by authorities after he allegedly went chasing after a loose dog and hasn't been seen since.

Chuck Fleeger with the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley said the boy has been identified as Christopher Ramirez, 3. He is three feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. Ramirez only speaks Spanish but will respond to his name, according to authorities.

Authorities said the boy has been missing since 2 p.m. Wednesday from the 10,000 block of Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision. Ramirez was last seen wearing a bright green shirt with Mickey Mouse shoes. Authorities are also going house to house in the area.

A DPS helicopter is also flying in the area to see if they can spot the boy from the air. Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley is also at the scene to help search for the boy.

