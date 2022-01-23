Harris County Pct. 5 deputy shot, killed during traffic stop; gunman remains on the run

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as Corporal Charles Galloway. He served with the department for 12 and a half years.

HOUSTON — A Harris County Precinct 5 corporal was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in southwest Houston.

What we know

The traffic stop happened in the 9100 block of Beechnut

Galloway pulled over a white, newer model, 4-door Toyota Avalon at about 12:45 a.m.

Witnesses said the suspect got out of his vehicle and immediately fired at Galloway's patrol vehicle multiple times before driving off.

The Houston Police Department is handling this investigation.

The unidentified suspect is still on the run.

During an early morning press conference, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner called this incident senseless and said he believes an assault-type weapon was used in this shooting.

Finner said Galloway was conducting a traffic stop and before he could get out of his patrol car, the suspect got out of his vehicle and started firing his weapon towards Galloway.

“He (the suspect) got out of his vehicle, immediately fired upon the deputy multiple times, striking him and then drove off,” said Chief Finner.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said it appears Galloway didn't even have time to respond or defend himself.

When Air 11 flew over Corporal Galloway's patrol vehicle Sunday, it had several bullet holes in the windshield.

“Message to the suspect, the best thing you can do is turn yourself in peacefully," Finner said.

Heap said we are seeing these types of incidents on a regular basis in Harris County and it has to stop.

“We have got to put an end to this," Heap said. “I don’t want to raise my family, my grandchildren, in a county where this type of crime is running rampant.”

A Precinct 5 deputy has been shot and killed during an apparent traffic stop this morning in Southwest Houston. Precinct 5 deputies are on the scene and HPD will be handling the investigation. Prayers for the deputy's family and his brothers and sisters in blue. #hounews pic.twitter.com/MxvdlSXKJH — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) January 23, 2022

What we know about Charles Galloway

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Galloway was loved by the women and men he served with.

Corporal Charles Galloway joined the Harris County Precinct 5 in 2009 and has been serving the community for 12 and a half years. He has worked in many aspects of the patrol division and was most recently assigned to the toll road division. During that time, he switched to night shifts so he could be a field training officer.

The 100 Club will be financially supporting the dependent families of @TxDPS Special Agent Anthony Salas and @HCpct5 Corporal Charles Galloway who were both killed in the line of duty over the weekend. https://t.co/oLQaTryCv6 pic.twitter.com/kaJ1mScA59 — The 100 Club (@100ClubHouTx) January 23, 2022

Constable Heap said his role was to mentor younger officers, teaching them how to be safe and efficient officers.

"There is a lot of very broken up officers who he meant a lot in their lives because he was the one sitting in the front seat with him," Heap said. "He was the one teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families and here we are this evening with the roles reversed."

Galloway was 47 years old. He is survived by his daughter and sister.

