HOUSTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is surveillance video of the incident involving the stolen truck with the 10-month-old inside.

Police have identified a suspect who they say stole a pickup truck with a baby inside last week.

The truck was taken Friday and the child was found safe 20 20 minutes later in the abandoned vehicle.

Cristobal Soto, 25, is now charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He remains at large.

RELATED

Houston police had released the surveillance photos of the incident earlier this week. Police said the man in the photos -- who may go by the nickname "DK" -- is an accomplice of the man who stole a truck from a gas station in the 6500 block of Homestead Road on Friday.

Cristobal Soto, 25, is now charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

HPD

Inside the truck was a 10-month-old boy. The child's mother had gone inside to pay for gas.

That's when two people in a gray RAV4 pull up. The passenger gets out and jumps into the woman's truck, stealing it with the baby inside.

Police believe the driver of the RAV4 is the man known as DK. Police say they believe Soto is the man who allegedly stole the truck.

KHOU

The mother chased after them and asked for help from nearby drivers. She got into their pickup and chased after the stolen vehicle.

Fortunately, the infant was found safe 20 minutes later in the abandoned truck.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading his arrest. Please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter