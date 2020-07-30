Have you seen this man? Kingsville PD believe he stole a wallet from a shopper at the Walmart in Kingsville

Police say he then entered a Chevy Trailblazer and left the area.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — On June 11, the Kingsville Police Department say that the man pictured above allegedly stole a wallet from a female shopper at the Walmart on 1133 E. General Cavazos in Kingsville.

The women had reportedly left her wallet inside the shopping cart she was using. Kingsville PD say minutes later the man was seen retrieving the wallet from that cart.

Police say he then entered a Chevy Trailblazer and left the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Celinda Gonzalez with the Kingsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (361) 593-8849.