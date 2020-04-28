CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for assault family violence.

32-year-old Carlos Aguirre is wanted for Assault Family Violence - Impeding Breath. He is described as a white male standing about 5'5" and weighing about 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that can help police find Aguirre, call them at 361-886-2600 or call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477.

You can also contact the Nueces County Sheriff's Department at 361-887-2239, or at 361-887-2219 after 5 p.m.

