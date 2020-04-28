CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child.

53-year-old Estevan Pena is wanted for sexual assault of a child with a $100,000 bond. He is described as a white male standing about 5'5" and weighing about 270 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that can help police find Pena, call them at 361-886-2600 or call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477.

You can also contact the Nueces County Sheriff's Department at 361-887-2239, or at 361-887-2219 after 5 p.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: