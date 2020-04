CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police need your help in locating 19-year-old Samson Garza. He has three outstanding warrants for robbery, evading arrest, and theft of a firearm and deadly conduct. Garza is described as 5'7, weighing around 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that can help police call them at 361-886-2600 or call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477.

