CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public for help locating a 20-year-old male who is wanted for murder.

Maliek Gordon has an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Nueces County for murder. He is described as a 20-year-old male who stands 5′ 11″, weighs approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Gordon's whereabouts, call police at 361-886-2600.

