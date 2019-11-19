HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating the circumstances of a shooting after three women pulled into a gas station and said they had been wounded following an altercation.

This happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 15000 block of the Eastex Freeway.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a patrol unit responded unit responded to a vandalism call at a gas station when they were approached by a gray sedan with four women inside.

Three of the four women, whose ages range from the late teens to early 20s, screamed at deputies they had been shot following an altercation down the road.

The shooting happened at a strip center down the road in the 5000 block of Aldine Bender.

EMS was called to the scene and the three women were transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.

Deputies say they are trying to sort out the details of what led up to and during the altercation after getting conflicting stories from the victims.

Video from the scene shows the sedan with the window on the driver's side shattered and what appears to be a bullet hole in the rear driver's side door.

Investigators have an idea who the shooter is and have video from the scene of the altercation. There appeared to be 40 to 60 people at the scene when the shooting occurred.

