Healthcare agency in Alice being investigated for Medicare fraud, sources say

One source said that the fraud could reach the million dollar mark.

ALICE, Texas — Interim Alice Police Chief Ron Davis said his investigators are looking into a claim that a local company may have been involved in Medicare fraud.

The Chief said his department is waiting on more information and documents to continue looking into the case.

It's one that more than likely will end up being turned over to the federal government because of the amount of time and work involved in piecing something like this altogether.