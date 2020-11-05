LEANDER, Texas — Leander police have identified a man who allegedly assaulted an H-E-B cashier at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the man was upset about the purchasing limits of meat products, then threw a package of steak and a bag of lettuce at a H-E-B cashier. The man drove away in a white Ford Fusion, according to LPD.

If you know anything about this incident, Leander police ask you contact Officer Pacheco at mpacheco@leandertx.gov, or call the Leander Police Department at 512-528-2800 with reference case number 20-1036.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Travis County adds 32 new cases, zero new deaths overnight; Williamson County cases rise to 377

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Circuit of the Americas opens track for 'COTA Food Drive' to benefit Central Texas Food Bank

Woman charged after allegedly hitting and further damaging victim's car at Whataburger drive-thru, affidavit states

Reusing PPE and an increase in patients has Texas doctor concerned