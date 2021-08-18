11 years have passed and no arrest made for the fatal shooting of a Corpus Christi businessman

A witness believes the vehicle was a small white car, possibly a Chevy Corsica, with a male driver.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mystery remains as an anniversary is marked. It has been 11 years since a local businessman was shot and killed at an intersection on the southside of Corpus Christi.

To this date, no one has been arrested for the crime. This week marks the anniversary of the crime.

Henry Lozano, the owner of a local cement company, was reportedly on his way to work when someone pulled up next to his truck, opened fire and then sped away.

The fatal shooting took place at the intersection of Slough and Rodd Field Road.

A witness believes the vehicle was a small white car, possibly a Chevy Corsica, with a male driver.

Lozano was 49 years old.