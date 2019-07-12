BEE COUNTY, Texas — Three men are in custody and one female remains at large after a high-speed pursuit in Bee County.

It began when a deputy attempted to pull over a Dodge SUV, but the vehicle sped off.

The chase ended when a State Trooper spiked the SUV's tires and they drove into a cornfield near Tynan.

Four suspects tried to flee the vehicle but law enforcement was able to apprehend 25-year old Roy Soliz, 24-year old Robert Espinoza both from Mathis and 20-year old Ruben Flores from Beeville.

Soliz previously had 8 felony charges and misdemeanor warrants from Bee County and also in possession of several counterfeit US Currency bills and approximately one ounce of Meth.

Espinoza had 5 felony and misdemeanor warrants from Bee and San Patricio Counties. He also received an additional charge of evading arrest with previous convictions, which is a felony.

Flores has now been charged with evading arrest.

According to deputies, the female passenger remains on the loose.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: