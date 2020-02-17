HOUSTON — A Houston Independent School District teacher accused of touching a student inappropriately made his first court appearance Wednesday.

A judge set bond for James Alan Bradley at $30,000 on a charge of indecency with a child.

Bradley is not to have contact with any children, not allowed to have drugs or alcohol, and must stay 1,000 feet away from any facility housing children.

Bradley was a teacher at Lockhart Elementary School.

According to court records, the incident happened in Feb. 2019 at Foster Elementary School. Bradley was working in a pre-K room at Foster at the time, and a student told her mother that Bradly touched her "private part." The mother then reported the incident to proper authorities.

The student was given a forensic medical exam and was able to identify Bradley as the person who touched her.

She also said the touching has happened a lot of times and "made her feel sad," court records read.

Bradley's attorney said he was initially cleared of the charge and transferred from Foster to Lockhart. He said the case was reopened and charges were filed.

"I think he was caught off guard, he was surprised by it, being that the school allowed him to come back, and then this resurfaced – it's just a shock to him right now," defense attorney Raphael Garza said.

It is not yet confirmed if he still has a job at HISD.

