ARANSAS PASS, Texas — An anonymous tip helped the police find and arrest the suspect in a July 13 hit-and-run crash in Aransas Pass that sent a man to the hospital.

According to police, 68-year-old Robin Senesac was arrested Wednesday by the Port Aransas Police Department on a warrant for a hit-and-run accident involving personal injury, a third-degree felony.

It was back on July 13 when police said a 51-year-old man crossing the Harbor Island Road bridge on a motorized bike was struck by Senesac. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and continues to recover from his injuries.

At the time, police shared information about the accident on social media in hopes of receiving tips from the community to help find who was responsible.

PHOTOS: Cyclist struck in July 13 hit-and-run crash

An anonymous caller helped police to identify Senesac, whose vehicle was then searched by police. A warrant was obtained for her arrest and she was arrested on Wednesday.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: