Home raided on 15th street Friday morning after months-long investigation

Weapons and crystal meth were found in and outside of the home, officials on scene said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was arrested Friday morning at a home on the 1100 block of 15h St. after law enforcement officials found weapons and drugs while serving a search warrant.

Just before 5 a.m., the Nueces County District Attorney's Task Force raided the home and found weapons and crystal meth. The weapons were inside the home, but the drugs were mostly found outside the home, according to task force Supervisor Mike Tamez.

Two children were in the home at the time of the search, Tamez said. The Department of Family and Protective services was called in to assist.

Tamez said the location has been involved in an investigation for about five or six months after a tips of illegal activity from community members. A search warrant was obtained for the home before the raid.

The DPS SWAT Team was called in to help with the search.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!