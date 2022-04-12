Teen's birthday party at Airbnb rental turns into shootout in Manvel, sheriff's office says

Brazoria County officials said a teen's mother rented the house off Airbnb for her son's 16th birthday party. They want to find out more about what happened.

MANVEL, Texas — The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is hoping to find out more about what happened at a house party last weekend in which two people were injured.

Officials with BCSO said shots rang out at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 4400 block of Hickory Ridge Lane, in Manvel.

Authorities said the house was rented through Airbnb. They said a mother rented it for her 16-year-old son's birthday.

The party was supposed to be for family and friends only, but since the event was posted to social media, many more people showed up.

The woman who booked the house will not be allowed to book through Airbnb anymore. The home will also not be allowed to be booked through Airbnb in the future.

"We have removed this listing, and we have removed the booking guest from our platform," Airbnb said.

Calls initially came in as a noise disturbance, but later BCSO said it received reports of gunshots being fired in the area.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting but two people were injured: one was shot in the foot and the other was beaten with a pistol.

No one has been arrested, but BCSO officials said they're hoping surveillance video from a nearby house can lead them to more information.

In the video, several people are seen roaming around the streets before at least one person comes out and starts shooting. Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video.

Some people are seen hiding behind vehicles while others take off running out of view of the camera.

Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is asked to call the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at any of these three phone numbers:

Central & West: 979-849-2441

South: 979-265-9310

North: 281-331-9000

Airbnb issued this statement on the incident:

“Airbnb bans parties and we condemn this senseless gun violence. We have reached out to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and stand ready to support their investigation.”