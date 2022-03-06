Vidor Police identify victim of early Sunday morning homicide, investigation underway

The victim's brother called police dispatch and told them he may have hurt his brother.

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is currently investigating an early Sunday morning homicide.

Vidor Police responded to a call regarding a welfare check on a person in the 1800 block of Buffalo Street. The call came in shortly after 8:40 a.m.

The caller told dispatch that he and his brother had gotten into an argument and, "now that he had sobered up," he thought he might have hurt his brother, according to a Vidor Police Department release.

Responding officers found Glenn Rollins, 76, dead with signs of trauma. Rollins' brother was found and interviewed. The investigation is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

