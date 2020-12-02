CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a murder that happened on Dec. 29 in the 5200 block of Weber Road.

Earlier this month the Corpus Christi Police Department announced they were looking for 20-year-old Maliek Gordon and that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for murder in connection with the case.

According to the CCPD, the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force received information as to Gordon's whereabouts. He was found at a residence in the 2700 block of S. Port. With the help of CCPD's SWAT team and gang unit, along with the Department of Public Safety, the Task Force made contact with Gordon at the residence and took him into custody without incident.

Gordon was transported to the City Detention Center.

