Fortunately, no one was injured in this standoff. Deputies do believe intoxication played a role in this incident.

HOUSTON — A child is safe after being held hostage during a six-hour standoff at an apartment complex in a Southbelt-area neighborhood.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man assaulted his ex-wife and his girlfriend at the apartment complex located in the 11700 block of Beamer Road.

Deputies were called and when they arrived, the man barricaded himself inside an apartment with his 4-year-old.

SWAT was called and negotiated with the man for a little over six hours, HCSO said.

People who live at the apartment complex said they heard the commotion all night long because SWAT had to use a loudspeaker to communicate with the man.

The man eventually turned himself in and the child was returned to his mother, who is the man's ex-wife.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this standoff. Deputies do believe intoxication played a role in this incident.

Check back for any updates.