SAN ANTONIO — Beatrice Sampayo, who is charged in connection with the death of baby King Davila, had her house arrest conditions changed this week.

According to court documents, she will now be able to travel between her home and Northeast Baptist Hospital for treatment of an ongoing medical condition.

She is charged, along with Christopher Davila and Angie Torres, in the death of eight-month-old baby King Jay Davila in February.

Davila, baby King Jay's mother's boyfriend, was the first person arrested in this case. He is facing charges for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, which carries a 5-99 years or life in prison if found guilty.

Authorities allege Beatrice Sampayo and Angie Torres helped stage a kidnapping of baby King Jay to cover up the death.

All three were charged in this case but none are facing a murder charge, even though baby King Jay's death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.

