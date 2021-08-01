Houston man admits to hijacking shipment of electronics intended for Del Mar College

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, someone changed the delivery instructions by hacking into the system.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 22-year-old man from Houston has admitted to hijacking more than $100,000 worth of electronics bound for Del Mar College.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, someone changed the delivery instructions by hacking into the system.

Instead of the delivery going to the Del Mar campus, the shipping company was asked to hold the delivery at a warehouse in Corpus Christi.

Maksims Klopovs reportedly went to collect the delivery by providing a fake I.D. card with his photo, but the name Martin Smith.

He also showed a fake DMC I.D. card with the title of Operations Manager with his picture and with the Smith name. He also had a business card in the name of Martin Smith.

This is a federal crime and if convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.