HPD: Man accused of stabbing police K-9 on the run again following chase near Memorial Park

Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith ran from a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m., leading officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck before crashing.

HOUSTON — The man accused of stabbing a police K-9 is on the run again Tuesday less than two days after he bonded out of jail.

Houston police said Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, ran from a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m., leading officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck before crashing and running off near Memorial Park.

Police said they found a loaded gun in the truck. He is also possibly tied to another crime.

Smith is accused of stabbing police K-9 Nate during an arrest on Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Bass Street. Smith was accused of carjacking and theft.

Police said Nate was transported to an animal hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injures. Nate has two years of service with HPD’s Tactical Operations Division.

Charged: Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, is charged with interference with a police service animal, robbery & evading arrest in the stabbing of HPD K9 Nate.



Good news: Nate is now resting at home with his HPD partner.



More information here: https://t.co/RN6li8XSqz#hounews pic.twitter.com/uM0ZNeRsDG — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 24, 2022

Monday night, police announced that Nate is out of the animal hospital and recovering at home.

NATE UPDATE;

Nate is home resting and recovering from his injury and is doing great! I want to thank everyone for all of the prayers and messages over the past two days. 💙 pic.twitter.com/5grwAAG9H9 — K9 T-Rex (@K9TRex) January 24, 2022