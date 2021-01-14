Houston police officer accused of being part of Capitol mob has resigned

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the 18-year-veteran will likely face federal charges after taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer accused of being part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol has resigned, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

We are not naming the officer because he hasn't been charged, but Acevedo said Wednesday he will likely face federal charges.

The chief said he received a tip Sunday that one of his officers stormed the Capitol.

After checking his Facebook page, Acevedo confirmed the officer attended the rally, which the chief said is his constitutional right. But a joint investigation with the FBI later found the officer was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol, according to the chief.

“There's no excuse for criminal activity – especially from a police officer," Acevedo said. "I can't tell you the anger I feel at the thought of a police officer or other police officers thinking they get to go storm the Capitol; or any member of the military or members of the Secret Service."

The suspect is a patrol officer and 18-year veteran of HPD.

"As an American, when I saw the confederate flag in the Capitol -- in the rotunda -- that angered me. And the thought of off-duty police officers particpating in that, I can't tell you what that does to me."

Several accused rioters are in custody on multiple federal charges that could mean long prison terms and hefty fines.

They include two off-duty Rocky Mount, Virginia police officers arrested Wednesday. Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson are charged with one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

The FBI is working round-the-clock to identify all of the suspects who breached the Capitol.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died during the chaos.

The @houstonpolice officer in question tendered his resignation this morning. The Department will release his name upon the conclusion of our joint ongoing criminal investigation with @FBI and @TheJusticeDept. https://t.co/5HlwgGuIJf — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 14, 2021

