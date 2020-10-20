2 Houston police officers shot at apartment complex, suspect is in custody

The SWAT scene has ended.

BREAKING FROM HPD: "UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and en route to the hospital. SWAT scene has concluded. There will be a 12:30p briefing at Memorial Hermann Hospital with Chief @ArtAcevedo #hounews"

Previous version of this story follows

--

At least two Houston police officers have been wounded in a shooting south of the Texas Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

"HPD Command Staff and PIO en route to 2600 Holly Hall. Preliminary information is that at least one officer is shot. Scene is still active. Please avoid area. Further updates will be tweeted. "

Chief Art Acevedo later tweeted that two officers were shot, asking the public to "please pray."

Chief Art Acevedo later tweeted that two officers were shot, asking the public to "please pray."

We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow.

Views from Air 11 showed several police vehicles at an apartment complex. Further details about the shooting itself were not immediately released, but police said a SWAT team was called due to a "possible barricaded suspect."

Houston Police Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi tweeted that the wounded officers were taken to the hospital:

"Two of our officers have been shot and being transported to the hospital, please keep them and all of our officers in your thoughts and prayers, we need them right now."

Here's what it looks like in the Med Center - heavy police presence. We're waiting to learn the status of those two officers.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña added that the scene was "still very active," advising people to stay clear of the area:

Still an active scene. Stay clear.



Keep these officers in your thoughts