HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men in body armor kicked in a family’s front door claiming to be Houston police officers during a deadly home invasion robbery at a Katy-area home late Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened just before 11:30 p.m. at a home on Windmoor Drive near Fry and Morton roads in west Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one of the homeowner's adult sons got up to see what was happening.

That is when one of the men opened fire on the son. The sheriff said the man inadvertently shot his partner. The wounded man dropped his handgun as he tried to run from the home.

The sheriff said the son picked up the gun and began shooting at the men as they ran away, killing one of them. The one that had been wounded escaped with a getaway driver in a dark-colored sedan.

There was a total of three people, the homeowner, and her two sons, at the home when this all happened.

Deputies said they believe the victims were targeted but they are not sure why.

Investigators worked the scene for nearly 11 hours. They walked out of the home with at least two dozen evidence bags being carried out of the home.

UPDATE: after being out here for nearly 11 hrs — @HCSOTexas investigators have cleared the scene. While out here, we saw at least 2 dozen evidence bags being carried out of this one story home. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/hDOMVnacGp — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) November 11, 2022

Neighbors said the family of three moved in about six months ago and are renting the place. While they never saw anything overly suspicious, neighbors said they would see a lot of cars and people going in and out of the house.

If you know anything, you're asked to contact the sheriff's office.