HCSO: 7-year-old boy killed while he was in bed during drive-by shooting

Deputies are still looking for a suspect and the reason why anyone would want to target this family.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed while he was laying in his bed in east Harris County late Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

This happened just before 11 p.m. in the 13800 block of McNair Street just north of the East Freeway.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 7-year-old Paul Vasquez.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call that someone shot into a trailer home several times from their car.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said a family of four was in their trailer home either already sleeping or getting ready for bed, when a silver sedan rolled up and started shooting, taking the life of a little boy.

Investigators said there were three brothers and their mother in the house at the time of the shooting.

Only the 7-year-old boy was shot in the chest and according to deputies he said something to his mom before collapsing.

“He was in his bed in his bedroom. His bedroom was in front the trailer home where the gunfire struck the trailer home,” HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown said. “He was initially shot and he was able to tell his mom he was shot before becoming unresponsive.”

The little boy later died at the hospital. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a suspect and why anyone would target this family.

"A child was killed and during a drive-by shooting this morning. This is the daily toll of gun violence. Gun violence in the US can’t be viewed as a solitary issue. Let’s not accept daily gun violence as our norm. Our hearts go out to all those grieving in the wake of these shootings. We can and we must do more to stop gun violence," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Monday morning.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or anonymously Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).